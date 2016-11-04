Maharashtra: 11 arrested for raping minor in private school in Buldhana

Police arrested 11 people for allegedly raping a minor in Buldhana area of Maharashtra. It is reported that incident took place last night in a private boarding school, Ninadhi Ashran School in Hivarkheda in Bhuldhana district of Maharashtra, 450 km from Mumbai.

Sanjay Baviskar, Superintendent Of Police (SP), Buldhana said a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), POSCO Act and Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the accused.

The accused include president, secretary and joint secretary of the school.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case.