OROP suicide: Ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal to be cremated today, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal likely to visit family

The body of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal, who committed suicide over the delay in implementation of the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme, has been taken to his hometown in Haryana after a post-mortem was conducted at Lady Hardinge Hospital. According to reports, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting the grieving family in Bhiwani. Rahul had met with the family earlier on Wednesday and had accused the Delhi Police of illegally detaining and also abusing them. The Congress vice-president was also detained twice before eventually being released. Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Labour Minister Gopal Rai were also detained by Delhi Police at separate stations. Kejriwal was released late in the night.

On Thursday morning, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dereck O’brien visited the ex-serviceman’s family in Haryana. Grewal’s body will be cremated at his hometown Bhiwani later today. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has sought details of the incident from the department of ex-servicemen welfare. “Saddened by the death of subedar Ram Kishen Grewal. I express my heartfelt condolences. I have asked officials to provide me with details,” Parrikar tweeted.

Earlier, Parrikar emphasised that the government was committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and said a total of Rs 5,507.47 crore has been disbursed under the scheme. Giving details of the OROP implementation, Parrikar said there were 20,63,763 beneficiaries before July 2014 and that 19,12,520 pensioners have been paid the first installment and 1,50,313 cases are pending verification and authentication of beneficiaries. Meanwhile, a massive political storm has broken out over Grewal’s death as parties are joining forces to come down heavily on the Centre over the delay in the implementation of OROP.