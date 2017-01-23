Rohit Shekhar the son of Veteran Congress leader N.D. Tiwari joined BJP

There was this huge news on social media about Rohit Shekhar the son of Narayan Dutt Tiwari who was thrice Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh joining the party BJP . Since it has been reported in several different ways. We publish this to get you a clear understanding of the exact situation currently proceeding on based on the news which have been posted by the websites recently. The information that you should get is upon your own judgement.

Report in indianexpress website( 19/01/2017)

The Indian express web site has state this news as “Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of BJP President Amit Shah” They further states that as per the saying of BJP spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan that Tiwari’s entry into BJP will strengthen the party in a big way as he is one of the most influential leaders from the state who wields considerable clout in both Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh

Report in indiatoday.intoday.in website( 18/01/2017)

India today website reports that N.D. Tiwari has not joined the BJP only his son Rohit has joined. They further states that referring the sources in BJP, that Shekhar has joined the party ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly election, while Tiwari has only extended his support to the party.

Report firstpost website(18/01/2017)

Firstpost website clearly states that “ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar joined BJP not the veteran Congressman”. They further state that as per a report in the Hindi news daily Amar Ujala that BJP’s Uttarakhand unit has issued a clarification that the 91-year-old veteran leader, who is not very politically active these days owing to his age, has only lent support to the party.