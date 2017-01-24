Heavy snow fall is expected in Uttarakhand, Himachal & Kashmir for the next 48 hrs

Snowfall over the hills of India have commenced again. The new drops of snow was observed over many places across Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, further heavy snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places at Himachal Pradesh today, with the state likely to see conditions will get much worse between January 25 and 26, MET department officials said on Monday.

The officials state that due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir has moved away east-northeastwards and It would affect the Himalayan region from tomorrow.

The weather remained mainly dry in the region except Kalpa and Udaipur which received 2 cm of snow and Rohroo which recorded 3 mm rains, they said, adding strong velocity icy winds swept the mid and higher hills.