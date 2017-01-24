Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja rested for T20I series

In upcoming T20I series on January 26 against England the spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will stay rested. The leg spinner Amit Mishra and off spinner Parvez Rasool have added to the squad replacing them.

The series begins on January 26 in Kanpur, rounding off England’s full tour of India.

Ashwin had a forgettable ODI series against England, picking three wickets in three matches while giving away 60 or more runs in all the matches. Jadeja, on the other hand, picked four wickets in three games but at 5.23 was the most economical bowler of the series.

In all, Mishra has played eight T20Is, and taken 14 wickets at 13.71 and an economy rate of 6.40. Only one of those eight T20Is have come in the last year; before playing West Indies in Florida last August, his previous T20I was in early 2014 at the World T20 in Bangladesh where he finished as India’s second-highest wicket-taker behind Ashwin.

Rasool, who is handy with the bat down the order, has played just one international game till date – against Bangladesh in Dhaka in mid-2014. It is understood that the selectors felt this series was a good opportunity to blood someone like Rasool as there were no high-profile T20I tournaments in the near future.

In the IPL, Rasool has represented Pune Warriors, Sunrisers Hyderabad and, most recently, Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 37 T20s, he has 27 wickets at 34.44 with an economy rate of 6.88.

Source : espncricinfo