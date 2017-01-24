Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s message on National Girl Child Day

The National Girls day is being celebrate on 24th of January every year to promote the well being of the girl child. It is necessary to give them equal rights in the society without any discrimination.

Adding a big value to this special day Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat publishes the message today morning on twitter saying

“It’s National Girl Child Day; Lets pledge to give equal opportunities to the girl child so that they excel in every field!” ,

showing much commitment towards this special occasion