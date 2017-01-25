Wednesday , January 25 2017
2017 Assembly elections surprise, Rawat contest from 2 seats.

For the first time in the state history the Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s decide to contest from two seats during the Assembly elections next month. The two seats are  the Haridwar rural seat in Garhwal and Kitcha in Kumaon.

He will contest for the BJP in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts as well.

The BJP had won several Assembly seats from these two districts at 2012 Assembly elections. The BJP had won five of 11 seats In Haridwar district including  Haridwar (Madan Kaushik), BHEL Ranipur (Adesh Chauhan), Jwalapur (Chandrashekar), Lakshar (Sanjay Gupta) and Haridwar rural (Yateshawaranand). He  had won seven of nine seats in Udham Singh Nagar district including including Kashipur (Harbhajan Singh Cheema), Gadarpur (Arvind Pandey), Rudrapur (Rajkumar Thukral), Kitcha (Rajesh Shukla), Sitarganj (Kiran Mandal), Nanakmata (Prem Singh) and Khatima (Puskar Singh Dhami).

The Congress has stood by its one-family, one-ticket rule so no one of Harish Rawat family members has been given ticket. Also there were speculation that either one of the sons of the Chief Minister or daughter may contest poll.

Yatishwaranand and Rajesh Shukla have got the BJP ticket once again from Haridwar rural and Kitcha, respectively.

The BJP has fielded Munna Singh Chauhan and his wife Madhu Chauhan, Yashpal and his son Sanjeev Arya, Ritu Khanduri, daughter of Pauri Garhwal MP BC Khanduri.

Also 3 Muslims were given aticket from the congres while the BJP’s list has no candidate from the community.

Suryakant Dhasmana (Garhwali) has been given ticket from the Dehradun Cantt Assembly seat for the first time and  the first one to have figured in the list of a national party is Congress candidate from Mussoorie and a member of the Gorkha community Godavari Thapli.

The party has many challenges specially from those sulking after the denial of ticket Although  The Congress has tried to make a balance.

 

