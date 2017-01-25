Congress second list for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Wednesday , January 25 2017
After releasing the first list of 63 candidates for the Uttarakhand polls on Sunday, The Congress General Secretary Madhusudan Mistry release the second list of candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls. This second list has five names of   Bal Kishan from Bageshwar (SC), Prabhu Lal Bahuguna from Raipur,, Rajendra Barakoti from Someshwar (SC), Adesh Chauhan from Jaspur and Rajendra Singh from Gadarp. The polling for 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will take place on February 15 According to the first list, Chief Minister Harish Rawat will contest from two seats: Hardwar Rural and Kichha.

