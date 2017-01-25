Indian Medical Association- Dehradun branch gets award for community service

The Dehradun chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has won IMA award for best community service award for the year 2015-2016. The branch won the award for its community services for providing free treatment at its health dispensary.

The award was presented to the president of Dehradun chapter of IMA, Dr JP Sharma by the national president of IMA, Dr K K Agarwal in a glittering function held in New Delhi on IMA day.

In the same function the state secretary of the IMA Uttarakhand, Dr D D Chaudhury also received the Dr Satyapal Oja memorial award for his achievements in the activities of medical fraternity.