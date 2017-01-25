Wednesday , January 25 2017
More PG seats for Uttarakhand in 2 medical colleges

ISIRA YAPA

The medical education department has decided to increase PG seats in Haldwani and Srinagar medical colleges from 39 to 60 and 4 to 20, respectively. The meeting was convened  in this regard by the ministry of health and family welfare in New Delhi on Tuesday which was attended by state director of medical association.

“We will increase up to 21 seats in clinical and non-clinical disciplines at the Haldwani medical college and Srinagar medical college will have 16 more seats but only in the clinical disciplines ” 

– Dr Ashutosh Sayan(Director of medical education) –

There are around 120 MBBS pass outs from Uttarakhand every year but majority head towards other states in order to pursue PG courses which is a big loss for the sate. It is expected to help medicos who wants to go in to specialisation and it will increase the availability of well trained doctors in the states. Since over 150 of the primary health centres are lack doctors this action will lead to reduce this amount and will lead to a better health system in the state.

