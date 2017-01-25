Wednesday , January 25 2017
Source: thefinancialexpress

Narendra Modi phone conversation with Trump

Describing India as a “true friend” of the US, President Donald Trump invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the country later this year, the White House said after both leaders spoke over phone and discussed issues such as trade, defence and terrorism.

The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the US and India in broad areas such as the economy and defence.

Besides this, they also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved that the US and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism, the readout said.

 

