Today is the founding day of Election Commission of India, a precious institution, established on 25th January 1950 just a day before our country became a Constitutional Republic. National Voters Day is dedicated to the empowerment of every adult Indian voter. National Voters Day celebrations mark renewal of our commitment to this cause.

According to the expectation of the chief election commissioner of India, Nasim Zaidi, all youths above 18 years should be registered in the electoral rolls and participation in voting must be encouraged. Debates, mock-polls, painting, quiz competitions, etc will be organised to make people aware of the electoral process and encourage them to vote on polling day.”

The PM Narendra Modi has given his regards for the special day via twitter today morning.

Wishing you all on National Voters’ Day. We greet the Election Commission & salute their important role in our democracy.

