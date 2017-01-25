Republic day parade will not have Uttarakhand tableau this time

Delhi Republic Day parade is the largest and most important parade that marks the Republic Day celebrations in India. The parade takes place every year on 26 January at Rajpath, New Delhi. The parade showcases India’s Defence Capability, Cultural and Social Heritage.

However there will be no Uttarakhand tableau in the Republic day parade on January 26 as the Centre has rejected all the three models sent by the state.

The three models proposed by Uttarakhand were — Vishu Mela of Jaunsar Bawar, Jageshwar temples and Auli winter sports.

Even in Dehradun, the Republic day function at Parade Ground will not feature tableau as the Election Commission has not permitted it because of the model code of conduct.