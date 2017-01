Republic Day traffic advisory

Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory on Wednesday for the city as preparations for the Republic Day parade are in full swing amid tight security.

The following roads will be converted into restricted zones

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Pandara Road

Motilal Nehru Marg

Sher Shah Road

Purana Qila Road

Copernicus Marg

Kasturba Gandhi Marg

Ashoka Road

The parade will proceed wijay Chowk to Red Fort in the following way.

“Vijay Chowk- Rajpath – India Gate – Tilak Marg – Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg – Netaji Subhash Marg – Red Fort”

Rail traffic will remain suspended between 10.30 am and 12 pm on the Tilak Bridge on the occasion of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Train movement will be temporarily suspended on Tilak Bridge for one and half hour on January 26, said a Northern Railway official.

While Ghaziabad-New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU will remain suspended, a few other services will be partially cancelled. Some trains will be also diverted to Old Delhi station during this period, he said.

Jhelum Express, Kerala Express, Karnataka Express and Amritsar Paschim Express among others will be stopped and allowed to run after the parade.