Shah Rukh arrive Delhi and the fans go crazy

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived with a sullen heart at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi from Mumbai on Tuesday to promote his upcoming film Raees. Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Delhi aboard August Kranti Rajadhani Express from Mumbai on Tuesday Morning Scheduled to arrive on platform 4 the train instead docked at platform no 3 and that too 10 minutes before its scheduled arrival time. But the platforms were full of people. But sadly one person died of a heart attack after being caught in the huge crush of fans gathered to see the star at a station in Vadodara. Railway policemen allegedly used batons to control the crowd, which led to a stampede.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed grief as he arrived at a railway station in Delhi this morning. “It is extremely unfortunate that someone has died…my prayers are with his family,” the 51-year-old actor told reporters.