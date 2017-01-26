Dehradun rainfall, snowfall starting

The meteorological center expects Heavy snowfall to hit the hills of Uttarakhand. The other parts of the state may have heavy to moderate rainfall in next hours. Moderate to heavy snowfall will be in High altitude places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and their will witness moderate to heavy snowfall on Thursday and Friday, while hills of Dehradun may also be lashed by snowfall.

The rain and snow activity over Garhwal region is will begin from January 26 evening and will remain till forenoon of January 27. While in Kumaon region, the influence of western disturbance will remain till Friday night. Haridwar is also expected to witness rain along with dense fog.

In the high places over 3000 meters and above heavy snowfall is expected while the places located between 2,000 meters and 3,000 meters will witness moderate snow according to the director of meteorological center Bikram Singh.

Due to the passage of western disturbance and subsequent prevalence of north westerly wind flow over the state the temperatures will also fall considerably.

The temperatures are likely to fall below normal level by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state and fog is likely to cover some parts of Uttarakhand plains, especially Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar.