Happy 67th Republic Day INDIA

Today India is all set to celebrate it’s 67th Republic Day. INDIA Celebrate this day every year since January 26, 1950. It is one of three national holidays of the country, other being Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti which fall every year on August 15 and October 2. On this day country’s President takes salute as the head of the republic fro the contingents of police and armed forces at the India Gate in the national capital.

Each year a head of the state from another country is invited during the parade. This year Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan will be the chief guest.

people around the country started to greeting each other by really nice greetings such as :

Well wishes and best wishes,

Well health and wealth,

Well experiment and best thinking,

Fast moment and clean heart we have,

So let’s make republic day more memorable,

wish you Happy Republic Day for All…