Thursday , January 26 2017
67th-Republic-Day-India-2016-Wallpapers

Happy 67th Republic Day INDIA

Today India is all set to celebrate it’s 67th Republic Day. INDIA Celebrate this day every year since January 26, 1950.  It is one of three national holidays of the country, other being Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti which fall every year on August 15 and October 2. On this day country’s President takes salute as the head of the republic fro the contingents of police and armed forces at the India Gate in the national capital.

Each year a head of the state from another country is invited during the parade. This year Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan will be the chief guest.

people around the country started to greeting each other by really nice greetings such as :

Well wishes and best wishes,

Well health and wealth,
Well experiment and best thinking,
Fast moment and clean heart we have,
So let’s make republic day more memorable,
wish you Happy Republic Day for All…

Thousands of people laid down their lives..so that our country breath Today..never forget their sacrifice..Happy Republic day

Daag Gulami Ka Dhoya Hai Jaan Luta Kar,
Deep Jalaye Hai Kitne Deep Bhujha Kar,
Mili Hai Jab Yeh Azadi To Fir Is Azadi Ko..
Rakhna Hoga Har Dushman Se Aaj Bachakar.
Happy Republic Day 2017.

Independence Is Always A Wonderful Gift From God.
May This Wonderful Nation
Remain Independence Forever!
Wishing Happy Republic Day for my all Friends.

Recalling and Rejoicing
In the Victory of Our Freedom Fighters
on This 68th Republic Day
Best Wishes to All
Vande Mataram!
Happy Republic Day 2017.

I believe in India because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true with the help of Indian Soldiers – Happy 68th Republic Day.

1618 Languages, 31 States, 6 Religion, 6400 Castes, 9 Major festivals, 6 Ethnic Groups,  & one nation!
Be Proud to be  Indian!.. Happy Republic Day..

