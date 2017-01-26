Thursday , January 26 2017
Source: sports24hour
India vs England 1st t20

The first T20 of India v England is scheduled to begin at 16:30 local time started at  Kanpur on republic day. India’s T20I squad looks slightly different from the one that won the ODI series, but England has a similar unit. Eoin Morgan felt that his team could use this opportunity to get a few things rolling its way before the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. It is said that the pitch looks to be batting-friendly

India have plenty of batsmen – both fresh and experienced – to choose from. the series could be a primer for India’s bench strength beyond the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. “We’ve got in quite a few youngsters now who we want to groom with the senior guys in the team,” Kohli said.

The team formation for the today’s match is as follows

           India:

  • KL Rahul
  • Mandeep Singh
  • Virat Kohli (capt)
  • Yuvraj Singh
  • MS Dhoni (wk)
  • Suresh Raina
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • Ashish Nehra
  • Manish Pandey
  • Rishabh Pant (wk)
  • Parveez Rasool
  • Amit Mishra.

           England:

  • Sam Billings
  • Jason Roy
  • Joe Root
  • Eoin Morgan (capt)
  • Ben Stokes
  • Moeen Ali
  • Jos Buttler (wk)
  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Jake Ball
  • Chris Jordan
  • Liam Dawson
  • Liam Plunkett
  • Tymal Mills
  • Adil Rashid
  • David Willey.

 

