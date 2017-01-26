India vs England 1st t20

The first T20 of India v England is scheduled to begin at 16:30 local time started at Kanpur on republic day. India’s T20I squad looks slightly different from the one that won the ODI series, but England has a similar unit. Eoin Morgan felt that his team could use this opportunity to get a few things rolling its way before the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. It is said that the pitch looks to be batting-friendly

India have plenty of batsmen – both fresh and experienced – to choose from. the series could be a primer for India’s bench strength beyond the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. “We’ve got in quite a few youngsters now who we want to groom with the senior guys in the team,” Kohli said.

The team formation for the today’s match is as follows

India:

KL Rahul

Mandeep Singh

Virat Kohli (capt)

Yuvraj Singh

MS Dhoni (wk)

Suresh Raina

Hardik Pandya

Yuzvendra Chahal

Jasprit Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Ashish Nehra

Manish Pandey

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Parveez Rasool

Amit Mishra.

England: