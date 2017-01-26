India vs England 1st t20

The first T20 of India v England is scheduled to begin at 16:30 local time started at Kanpur on republic day. India’s T20I squad looks slightly different from the one that won the ODI series, but England has a similar unit. Eoin Morgan felt that his team could use this opportunity to get a few things rolling its way before the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. It is said that the pitch looks to be batting-friendly
India have plenty of batsmen – both fresh and experienced – to choose from. the series could be a primer for India’s bench strength beyond the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. “We’ve got in quite a few youngsters now who we want to groom with the senior guys in the team,” Kohli said.
The team formation for the today’s match is as follows
India:
- KL Rahul
- Mandeep Singh
- Virat Kohli (capt)
- Yuvraj Singh
- MS Dhoni (wk)
- Suresh Raina
- Hardik Pandya
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Ashish Nehra
- Manish Pandey
- Rishabh Pant (wk)
- Parveez Rasool
- Amit Mishra.
England:
- Sam Billings
- Jason Roy
- Joe Root
- Eoin Morgan (capt)
- Ben Stokes
- Moeen Ali
- Jos Buttler (wk)
- Jonny Bairstow
- Jake Ball
- Chris Jordan
- Liam Dawson
- Liam Plunkett
- Tymal Mills
- Adil Rashid
- David Willey.