Uttarakhand Election 2017 key constituencies and candidates

Sitarganj Assembly constituency
This is a seat from where Saurabh Bahuguna is contesting as BJP nominee.
Sahaspur Assembly Seat
Congress Party’s state president Kishore Upadhyay is trying his luck from this seat. Congress leader Aryendra Sharma was in race to get his party ticket from this seat.
Chaubattakhal
All eyes are on Chaubattakhal seat in Pauri district. BJP has denied ticket to its sitting MLA and former state president Tirath Singh Rawat
Bhagwanpur
Congress nominee Mamta Rakesh, widow of former minister late Surendra Rakesh, is fighting battle against BJP nominee Subodh Rakesh who is her brother-in-law.
Nainital Assembly Seat
Yashpal recently joined BJP after leaving Congress. Nainital is stronghold of a regional party UKD.
Kichcha (Udhamsingh Nagar) and Haridwar rural (Haridwar)
CM Harish Rawat is contesting from these two seats. In Haridwar, Muslim, Thakur, and Pahadi origin Voters hold the key.
Jageshwar
Known as a hill temple town, Jageshwar is going to witness tough fight between Rawat’s close aide and speaker Govind Sigh Kunjwal and BJP’s Subhash Pandey. This seat is on the high priority of BJP camp in view of Kunjwal’s presence here.
Ranikhet
BJP’s most prominent face Ajay Bhatt, who is party’s state president as well as leader of Opposition in the state assembly, is contesting from here.
Kotdwar
This seat is going to witness most interesting battle of this election. Congress nominee Surendra Singh Negi and BJP nominee Harak Singh Rawat were part of Rawat government in their capacity as cabinet minister.
