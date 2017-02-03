Bridge collapses in Pithoragarh, two dead

A metal bridge collapsed at Ganai Gangoli village in Pithoragarh district leaving two people dead and three others injured.The two trucks which were carrying construction materials crashed each other when the bridge collapsed. A bike with three people, including a minor, was on the bridge at the time. The three fell into the river after the bridge gave way. The two men were taken to Base Hospital of Almora where they were declared dead. The boy has been referred to a higher centre in Haldwani.

The local residents said that the bridge was constructed using low quality material. “We have requested an independent probe into the bridge collapse. Even when the bridge was under-construction we had complained that it was being built using low quality material, but no one listened to our complaints,” said resident Mohan Chandra.