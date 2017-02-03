Campaign for poll ends in Punjab

The mega campaign for the February 4 assembly polls in Punjab came to an end on Thursday evening after a big race by various political parties.The campaign concluded for all the 117 seats of Punjab and 40 of Goa on Thursday evening ahead of the Feb 4 single-phase polling in the two states

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is contesting assembly elections in both the states, where BJP and Congress have been traditional political rivals, for the first time and is said to be a potential contender for power.

But unfortunately Punjab, six people died, including children in a car bomb explosion at Maur Mandi in Bathinda which was able to raise the political temperature further with the Akalis and their rivals accusing each other of patronising extremist elements, and warning of a return of terrorism.