Friday , February 3 2017
Following the steps of Donald Trump, Kuwait pans visa for five Muslim countries.

After US President Donald Trump’s executive order banning seven Muslim-majority countries last Friday, The government of Kuwait announced that  migrants from the five banned nations to not apply for visas, as it is worried about the possible migration of radical Islamic terrorists. These five countries are  Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.
Kuwait was the only nation to prohibit the entry of Syrian nationals prior to Trump’s executive action. Kuwait City previously issued a suspension of visas for all Syrians in 2011.

As a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Kuwait has become embroiled in escalated tensions between the GCC and Iran.

In a official replay Pakistan on Wednesday rejected reports of a visa ban by Kuwait on its nationals.

