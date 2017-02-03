India Vs England: six-year-old in hospital because of Suresh Raina

During the final of T20 series between India and England a six-year-old boy was injured when a six off Raina’s bat hit him when he was sitting in the stands of Chinnaswamy Stadium. , but returned to watch the remaining match after he was treated at a medical centre at the venue.

“Satish was injured after one of Raina’s sixes landed on his left thigh. He was rushed to the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s medical centre at the stadium for treatment, He complained of minor pain. We gave him the first aid and after 10 minutes, he requested to be relieved to watch the rest of the match. We had to give in his demand,” the doctors said.

The doctors added that he said it could have been fatal had the ball hit him on the head or neck”because a six-year-old is not that strong to sustain such an injury”.

Suresh Raina is an Indian professional cricketer. An aggressive left-handed middle-order batsman and an occasional off-spin bowler, he is considered as one of the best fielders in world cricket.