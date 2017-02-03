Raees,Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie is the first film to enter Rs 100 crore in 2017

After releasing on January 25, Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan has collected Rs 122.36 crore in domestic market. The film has collected Rs 245.56 crore in the overseas market. The interesting movie which contain both action and romance has won hearts of the audiences.

After the release of the film Shah Rukh khan visited Pune, Ahmedabad and turned heads with his visit to Amritsar’s Golden temple with AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a gangster in the film but before the release, he was afraid to mention more about his character. “I was afraid to mention that this film is a first of gangster genre. Now that the film has released, I am saying it. This is my Gang Of Wasseypur, real, please like it.” Despite mixed reviews from critics, SRK’s fans have showered immense love on the film.

And now, after a massive beginning in Indian markets, the film will release on February 10 in Pakistan. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in pivotal roles.