Sergey Brin the Billionaire and Google co-founder protest against Trump’s Immigration order.

On Sunday Sergey Brin, Google co-founder and world’s one of the youngest billionaires joined hundreds of slogan-shouting protesters at the San Francisco Airport as a temporary ban against travellers from seven Muslim countries went live in the US. He refused to give any comments on why he was there but said he was at the protest in personal capacity as he is an immigrant from Russia.

At the airport, Brin apparently walked with protesters, cheered them up, and even posed for photos, including one with a baby that also had a placard saying “I want my grandparents back from Iran”.

Here are some of the photos that show Brin at the SFO Airport. (Images taken from Twitter).

for the big companies like Google, Facebook, Apple, Yahoo, eBay the issue of immigrants is particularly important one because these companies have been founded by first or second generation immigrants.

For example: Apple, which is world’s biggest technology company by revenue, was co-founded by Steve Jobs, who was actually a son of a Muslim Syrian, before he was adopted by a US couple. Syria is one of the countries from where the US has now stopped accepting travelers.

Air BNB has said that it will offer free accommodation to any immigrant in distress. Google has pledged money to ACLU, which is fighting the Donald Trump order in the court, Apple CEO Tim Cook and and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have slammed Trump administration and Lyft has donated money to ACLU.