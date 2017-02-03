Friday , February 3 2017
Padma-Awards

Seven sportsman are among the list of Padma Shri this year

ISIRA YAPA 11 hours ago

Padma Shri award is known as the the fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan. Awarded by the Government of India, it is announced every year on India’s Republic Day. This year the interesting story is there are seven sportsman among the list.

The list is as follows

  • Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli
  • Olympian Sakshi Malik
  • Gymnast Dipa Karmakar
  • Discus thrower Vikas Gowda
  • National hockey team captain PR Sreejesh
  • Captain of India’s blind cricket team Shekhar Naik
  • Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu.

 

 

Singer Kailash Kher, Hindi writer Narendra Kohli and journalist HR Shah will also be accorded the fourth highest civilian honour, the source said.

 

