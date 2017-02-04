on February 7 Uttarakhand will witness 3 rallies addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

DEHRADUN: Rahul Gandhi, Congress vice-president will address three rallies in Uttarakhand on February 7. The rallies will be held at Someshwar, Rudrapur and Haridwar, according to AICC member Kumari Selja.

Ambika Soni, Party’s state in charge is also expected to arrive in the hill state soon. The Congress’s star campaigners, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Capt Amarinder Singh and Sachin Pilot, are also expected to address rallies in the state.

On December 23 Gandhi had addressed a rally in Almora where he had attacked PM Narendra Modi for the way demonetisation exercise was carried out.

“Modiji is asking people of this country to go cashless, but can people of Almora eat the famous bal mithai of Khim Singh Mohan Singh through Paytm,” he had said.