Oppo A57: “Unstoppable Selfie” smartphone is available in India now.

In November 2016 the Chinese Smartphone Company Oppo has launched A57 smartphone. It was only available in China but that has just changed as it became available in India since last Friday.

The phone which priced at Rs. 14,990 ($220), is available through both online and offline channels. Online retailers that will be carrying the phone include Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal.

The phoneis available in Gold color with a 5.2-inch HD LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and works on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Oppo’s own ColorOS 3.0 skin. It runs on an octa-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor.

The smartphone offers a 3GB RAM and an Internal storage of 32GB, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. the smartphone come with 16-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

The camera features include palm shutter function and bokeh effect which enhances the focussed object with a blurry background.

It will be an interesting battle between the mid-ranged segment phones to capture the market as Oppo A57 comes as a direct competition to Xiaomi Redmi Note4, Honor 6X and the recently launched ZTE Blade A2 Plus.