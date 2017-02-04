Punjab and Goa Elections 2017: Who will win?

Today Punjab votes in its first and only phase of Assembly elections to decide a bitterly-fought, three-way contest between the BJP-Akali Dal combine, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters, especially the youth, to turn out in huge numbers as Goa and Punjab cast their ballots today, kickstarting the Assembly elections of 2017. This is the first electoral test for the BJP after Mr Modi’s demonetisation drive of November 8, which has been vociferously criticised by the opposition

Punjab will witness intense competition in Lambi – where incumbent Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal will face his predecessor Amarinder Singh – and the Jalalabad seat, where AAP MP Bhagwant Mann seeks to dethrone Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Former BJP MP and newly-inducted Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East whereas Amarinder Singh will also face former Army chief General JJ Singh in Patiala.

On Saturday evening, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned Election Commission over the difference in voting timings in Goa and Punjab.

“As per EC notification, polling time in Goa from 7 am to 5 pm but in Punjab, it is from 8 am to 5 pm (one hr less). Why?” he asked on twitter.

Polling will be held next week in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarkhand and Manipur. Votes for all five states will be counted on March 11.