TAMO, The newest Tata Motors subbrand.

On Thursday Tata Motors launched a sub-brand TAMO with an aim to introduce new technology equipped vehicles faster to the market.

The company will launch vehicles that are low in volumes requiring low investment under the TAMO subbrand.

TAMO as a new, separated vertical will operate in the first step on a low volume, low investment model to provide fast tracked proves of technologies and concepts. TAMO will act as an open platform to network with global start-ups and leading tech companies, to get access to trends, innovations and solutions, for the design of exciting future products and services.

Tata Motors managing director and CEO Guenter Butschek said, “We need a different way to get into the future. To secure our future in a rapidly changing environment, the advanced mobility solutions space is of utmost importance. The introduction of TAMO will help us co-design India’s automotive footprint by taking new technologies and mobility concepts as a new ecosystem,”.

He said also TAMO will be a ring-fenced agile and flexible vertical that would serve as an incubating environment towards new technologies, business models and partnerships.

Butschek added “This will be a lean operating model with volume, low investment and faster to the market,”.

When asked if TAMO would have a separate retail chain, he declined to give a definitive answer but said, “The buying experience will be different from that of the main brand. There will be a lot of digital experience.”