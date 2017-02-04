Unfulfilled promises forced the villagers to start constructing a road themselves and Election boycott.

DEHRADUN: Residents of Daang and Pokhri Village on Friday forced to start constructing the road themselves due to the let down by unfulfilled promises by politicians and tardy development process by the administration.

The submitted a memorandum bearing their decision to boycott the assembly polls to the Uttarkashi district magistrate.

The residents expressed their anger over the administration’s plan to cut trees in 800-metre forest area to build a road to connect both villages. Besides, they also demanded inclusion of their gram sabha in eco-sensitive zone.

“The initial proposal of a connecting road between Daang to Pokhri was later modified and led to Nehru Institute of Mountaineering , which missed Daang. It also required felling of hundreds of trees in the 800-meter forest area for a 5-km-long road. Besides, the forest area also encompasses some parts of civil soyam land, where our farming and grazing fields are situated and which would have got affected. So we began a series of protests.”

villagers said they were tired from the government assurances, which never happen. And they decided to begin constructing a road by way of ‘Shramadan’ (voluntary contribution of labour for a public cause) in December and raised funds too. The 550-metre-long road is nearing completion now.

Jaguri added “The district administration, forest department and land and timbre mafia connived to cut trees in the garb of road construction, which could not happen. So, they tried to obstruct our work, and denied us JCB machine to remove big boulders. But we did it ourselves. Now, we have decided to boycott the elections to teach these politicians a lesson, who never came to our help”.