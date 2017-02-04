Uttarakhand: Prime Minister’s Office asks for Cleaning of Suswa river.

DEHRADUN: The Prime Minister’s Office has asked the Uttarakhand government to look into the issue of cleaning of “highly contaminated” Suswa River, which feeds several villages and localities of Dudhli Valley.

Studies carried out by the state pollution control board and the Society of Pollution and Environment Conservation Scientists (SPECS) conclude that the river water is unfit for consumption and has potential to spread water-borne diseases and deadly ailments such as cancer.

“The river water has turned black due to all sorts of pollutants into it. Besides, dirty waters of Rispana and Bindal too fall into it. Then people at Mothrowala dobhi ghat detergent water into it. The small nullahs from Dudhli valley-based residential colonies descend in the river. All these factors have rendered its water unfit for drinking and irrigation purpose,” Kumar said.