V K Singh: The government is concerned about the quality of food served to paramilitary troops.

Gen V K Singh, Former Army chief and minister of state for external affairs, announced on Friday that the government was concerned about the complaints of poor-quality food being served to Paramilitary troops, adding “no compromise would be acceptable” in this regard.

“Our government takes such complaints seriously, and no compromise will ever be made with the quality of food supplied to the troops.”, he said.

Singh also mentioned five things that all elected governments should take care of, including corruption, development and working for the marginalised section.

The former General said” the absence of employment opportunities and development was the main reason behind migration from the hill state”.

“Our goal is to form a government having vision for a comprehensive and inclusive development, and which will ensure that its efforts reach to the last person who needs it,” added the former army chief.