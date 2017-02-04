WWF report: More than 70% of Uttarakhand wetlands degraded due to neglection.

DEHRADUN: Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) reports that more than 60 (nearly 70%) wetlands out of the total 85 have “degraded due to sheer neglect”.

The degraded wetlands include Jhilmil in Haridwar, Dodital in Uttarkashi as well as Garudtal in Kumaon according to WWF officials.

Wildlife Institute of India(WII) scientist S A Hussain said, “Even though Uttarakhand has some unique and scenic wetlands at high altitude, the state never applied to get them recognised as ‘Wetlands of International importance’ as per the Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental treaty that provides a framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources “.

Another WWF official A K Singh said, “The wetlands were degraded for various reasons such as excessive tourism pressure with trekkers camping at the site and spreading filth and pollutants in the water body; extreme grazing pressure by shepherds; and man-induced effects like natural calamities too played spoilsports.”

Rajender Mahajan, head of the forest force, said, “I would ask the forest officials to collect data about the wetlands and their condition. And then, I will send a proposal to the Centre for conservation of some of them which need immediate attention.”