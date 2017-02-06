Arun M Kumar as chairman and CEO of KPMG India

According to a press release from KPMG, Kumar was elected by the KPMG India Board and ratified by the India partners. It states that Kumar brings a wealth of international leadership experience to KPMG India, including his tenure in public service in the United States for the last three years as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of US and Foreign Commercial Service in the Obama Administration.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to work with the KPMG team in India to continue to build an organisation that is recognised for their quality and for the impact they have on our clients, our people and the community in general.” Arun M Kumar says.

“Our global clients recognise the increasing significance of India as the fastest growing major economy in the world. I am delighted to welcome Arun back to KPMG. He is a trusted leader, who is recognised for his integrity, strategic vision and enduring relationships and I am confident that under Arun’s leadership, KPMG India will continue to provide exceptional service to our clients, enhance our brand and further strengthen our reputation for the highest quality,” he further added.