Monday , February 6 2017
Home / Business / Great expectations on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
13761-xiaomi-productlaunch-ians

Great expectations on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

ISIRA YAPA 10 hours ago Business, Entertainments, Lifestyle, social, Technology Leave a comment 4 Views

According to a report, Xiaomi was able to sell roughly 3.6 million units of the Redmi Note 3 last year – declaring it to be the bestselling online phone in the country.

I would want Xiaomi to become number one in overall smartphone sales volume perspective in India in 3-5 years.” says Manu Jain, Head of Xiaomi India.

 

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, which went on sale last month, received a tremendous response from the Indian market. Xiaomi announced that 250,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 were sold in 10 minutes in the smartphone’s first sale in the country. which shows the tremendous demand towards the phone.

Tags

About ISIRA YAPA

Check Also

1126201611239PM_635_oppo_a57_gold

Oppo A57: “Unstoppable Selfie” smartphone is available in India now.

In November 2016 the Chinese Smartphone Company Oppo has launched A57 smartphone. It was only available in China …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved