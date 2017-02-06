Great expectations on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

According to a report, Xiaomi was able to sell roughly 3.6 million units of the Redmi Note 3 last year – declaring it to be the bestselling online phone in the country.

“I would want Xiaomi to become number one in overall smartphone sales volume perspective in India in 3-5 years.” says Manu Jain, Head of Xiaomi India.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone, which went on sale last month, received a tremendous response from the Indian market. Xiaomi announced that 250,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 were sold in 10 minutes in the smartphone’s first sale in the country. which shows the tremendous demand towards the phone.