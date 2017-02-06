India’s first Centre for para athletes

“A lot of facilities at this centre should be ready within the next one year,” by Vijay Goel (minister of Sports and Youth Affairs)

A great news for the para athletes, We as human beings should give all the rights for the differently able people because they also can do big things as the other human beings do. Proving the above statement there are people who have done in the history. If i mentioned them the “Four Indian Rio Paralympics medal winners”

Devendra Jhajharia

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Deepa Malik

Varun Singh Bhati

Making the future of the Paralympics much brighter the Union minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Vijay Goel laid the foundation stone for constructing India’s first Centre of Excellence for Differently-abled sports persons in Gandhinagar on Sunday. said Goel about the facility, being built on 7.5 acres land belonging to the Sports Authority of India at the cost of Rs 50 crore. The centre will have 64-metre-long air-conditioned indoor hall that will house a swimming pool and other training facilities of para athletes.



