Monday , February 6 2017
Home / Entertainments / India’s first Centre for para athletes
Source: Indian express
Source: Indian express

India’s first Centre for para athletes

ISIRA YAPA 9 hours ago Entertainments, Lifestyle, Nation, Prime, Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

A lot of facilities at this centre should be ready within the next one year,”  by Vijay Goel (minister of Sports and Youth Affairs)

A great news for the para athletes, We as human beings should give all the rights for the differently able people because they also can do big things as the other human beings do. Proving the above statement there are people who have done in the history. If i mentioned them the “Four Indian Rio Paralympics medal winners

  • Devendra Jhajharia
  • Mariyappan Thangavelu
  • Deepa Malik
  • Varun Singh Bhati
Mumbai: Paralympic medallists Devendra Jhajharia, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Deepa Malik and Varun Singh Bhati with Sachin Tendulkar at a felicitation ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade(PTI10_3_2016_000088B)
Mumbai: Paralympic medallists Devendra Jhajharia, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Deepa Malik and Varun Singh Bhati with Sachin Tendulkar at a felicitation ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade

 

Making the future of the Paralympics much brighter the Union minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Vijay Goel laid the foundation stone for constructing India’s first Centre of Excellence for Differently-abled sports persons in Gandhinagar on Sunday. said Goel about the facility, being built on 7.5 acres land belonging to the Sports Authority of India at the cost of Rs 50 crore. The centre will have 64-metre-long air-conditioned indoor hall that will house a swimming pool and other training facilities of para athletes.


 

Tags

About ISIRA YAPA

Check Also

Source: NDTV

Narendra Modi receives a red jersey from Ronaldo

The indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a personally-signed red jersey of footballer Cristiano …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved