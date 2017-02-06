longest current non-stop commercial route Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways launched the world’s longest scheduled commercial service with its inaugural flight from Doha to Auckland taking off eight minutes early today, a company spokeswoman said.

A Historic moment for Qatar Airways as it launches the world’s longest flight on New Auckland servicehttps://t.co/8PYupFMTRq pic.twitter.com/ejAVsPIRmX — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 6, 2017

The title of “world’s longest flight” seems to be a sought-after accolade within the airline industry. Last year, Air India appeared to have seized the mantle when it switched the direction of its Delhi-San Francisco service, flying over the Pacific instead of the Atlantic to take advantage of favourable jet streams . The change increased the journey’s total distance, according to Air India, from 13,900km to 15,300km. However, the distance between to two cities is only 12,341km, according to Google Maps, compared to the 14,529km that separate Doha and Auckland, so Qatar Airways has a far more solid claim to the record.