Monday , February 6 2017
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 01: A general view of a referee on the field during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans at LP Field on November 1, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

New England Patriots beat Atlanta Falcons super bowl

Super bowl fans were crazy about this tournament and most of them couldn’t believe the season is going to end tonight. Although yesterday nights (Feb. 5th) Super Bowl LI comeback victory of 25 points by the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons might not be the largest comeback in NFL postseason history, it was certainly an instant classic and can be considered one of the greatest games ever played.

 

 

 

 

“”Going to miss the Patriots so much. We love you guys all the way through good times and bad. Win or lose we are proud fans. Let’s go Patriots, let’s do this!!!! Do your best guys …..hopefully they will win because that’s what they do best – they win and bring the Lombardi trophy back home for your fans and your self would be AWESOME!!”” By a fan.

 

