Neymar at 25 better than Ronaldo andMessi

Sports

Neymar celebrates his 25 birthday and it is very interesting to compare his achievements with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when they were at the same age.

Neymar’s career is already wondrous with the forward having won a Champions League, two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Reys, a Copa Libertadores as well as an Olympic Gold Medal.

The only thing that Neymar lacks is a World Cup and a Ballon d’Or, and the former will see him shoot past Messi and Ronaldo in that regard.

Neymar is currently in his finest form of the season so far and his display against Athletic Club on Saturday was a testament to the footballer he has turned into since arriving at the Camp Nou.

Neymar has managed 280 goals in 468 matches for all clubs in all competitions as well as his national team whereas Messi had 279 in 405 appearances.

What is clear however is that Neymar’s career will outlast both Ronaldo and Messi’s, or at least it should in theory, as he will have his opportunity to get his hand on the famed Ballon d’Or trophy.

