The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the Sahara group’s Aamby Valley project near Pune be attached in a bid to force the group to pay up a balance of dues up to Rs 14799 crore.

But first, the Special Bench of Justices Dipak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi and A.K. Sikri ordered Sahara to place on record a list of unencumbered properties which would be put up for public auction to recover over Rs. 14000 crore the group owes as principal sum towards its debt.