Uber for 9 Indian cities
ISIRA YAPA
10 hours ago
After Ola, US-based cab aggregator Uber has now launched ‘UberHIRE’ in nine Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Pune that will allow users to hire a cab for up to 12 hours.
The cities which the uber has newly launched are
- New Delhi
- Bengaluru
- Chennai
- Mumbai
- Pune
- Ahmedabad
- Vizag
- Nagpur
In twitter uber India have started a petition to collect the information regarding the demand for uber and based on the demand Uber_India would consider providing in a better service.
