Uber for 9 Indian cities

After Ola, US-based cab aggregator Uber has now launched ‘UberHIRE’ in nine Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Pune that will allow users to hire a cab for up to 12 hours.

The cities which the uber has newly launched are

New Delhi

Bengaluru

Chennai

Mumbai

Pune

Ahmedabad

Vizag

Nagpur

In twitter uber India have started a petition to collect the information regarding the demand for uber and based on the demand Uber_India would consider providing in a better service.