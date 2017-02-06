Uttarakhand: Document vision released by BJP

DEHRADUN: On Saturday BJP released its vision document for Uttarakhand which promises a lot of reebies for the education sector including distribution of free laptops and smartphones among meritorious students besides giving a boost to health facilities and making them available to every section of society.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said BJP is proud of documenting the party’s vision for the development of a state which it created during its last stint in power at the Centre.

“It is a proud moment for BJP to spell out its vision for a state which acquired statehood under NDA as the fulfilment of the long cherished aspiration of the people living in this region,” Jaitley said.

The 14-page document with the pictures of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on the cover besides those of the five MPs, former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, Satpal Maharaj and Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt on the cover promises to develop the state as an education hub by reviewing the education policy and putting in place an education system with emphasis on quality.

It also promises to distribute free laptops and smartphones among meritorious students, free education up to post graduation level to girls from economically weaker sections, free wi-fi connectivity to all state-based universities and regularisation of guest and contract teachers.

Building boarding schools for girl students in the districts is also on top of the party’s agenda.