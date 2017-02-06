Uttarakhand: Rs 6 lakh were seized by the police.

Muzaffaranagar police seized more than Rs 6 lakh from a vehicle on National Highway-58 at Rampur junction on Saturday evening. The money allegedly belonged to Rashtriya Lok Dal(RLD) MLA from Khatoli constituency Kartar Singh Bhadana.

It was allegedly being taken to Uttarakhand for delivery to Letesh chaudhary, an RLD candidate contesting from Manglaur constituency of Haridwar district.

station officer of Chapar police station Pramod Kumar said, “At Rampur junction on NH-58, we stopped a Mahindra Bolero on Saturday evening that was coming from Delhi and heading for Uttarakhand. While checking the vehicle, we found Rs 6 lakh. There were three persons in the vehicle but none of them could give any satisfactory reply regarding the cash that was in Rs 2,000 denomination notes.”

“During the brief interrogation, they claimed that they were bringing the cash from Kartar Singh Bhadana’s Delhi residence for delivery to Chaudhary in Manglaur,” Kumar added.

Kartar Singh is RLD’s sitting MLA from Khatoli in Muzaffarnagar. This time, he is contesting from Baghpat constituency.