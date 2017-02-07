Arun Jaitley about the budget limiting: Spadework began 6 months ago.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday defended the government’s decision to present the budget on February 1, saying that the spadework had begun six months ago and it fixed the financial cycle of the government.

“There is no link with the election dates and the fact is that the spadework for the budget had started six months ago. The new date, February 1, will fix the finance cycle for all the ministries. Now the ministries will not be waiting (for money) until May end like it used to be in previous years,” said Jaitley, who was in Dehradun to release the party’s poll manifesto on Saturday. The minister stressed that the timing of the budget would help in better tax planning.

“Those CMs, who say they are not getting funds from the central government, should read about the constitutional obligations and the roles and responsibilities of the central government.” Jaitley said without naming CM Harish Rawat.

Jaitley said, “There is a very positive effect of the demonetisation across the country and people supported the government’s decision.”

The minister also defended the announcements like free laptops and smartphones – made in the BJP’s poll manifesto in the hill state, saying that the state governments are well within their rights to provide services to people from the government’s resources.