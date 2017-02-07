Be careful when driving in the hill roads of Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand hill roads are dangerous which are like death traps even for the local drivers. If the vehicle misses an inch or two the car fall steeply into the valley with no hope of survival. And the terrain is such that removal of a wreckage can take weeks if not months.

Last month a crash happened on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway at around 11.30 a.m. The Alto skidded and slipped off the road and landed on the rocks below. An officer who was driving towards IMA, alone in the car, died on the spot.

“Accidents like these are not new to this place. In these hills, a mishap could happen if the driver loses focus even for a second. There is no second chance,” said Neeraj Pandey, a head constable who was assisting the retrieval crew.

The statistics present that in the first eight months of 2016, there were more than a dozen deadly road mishaps in the hills of Uttarakhand. In all, there were 1075 road accidents in the first eight months of 2016 in which 641 deaths took place and over 1,000 injuries. In 2015, there were 955 accidents in which 584 persons died and several hundred injured, most of them permanently disabled.

Interestingly, Neeraj Pandey said that in almost all the accidents the drivers were locals.

A drive from Rudraprayag till Kedarnath there are several vulnerable places, there are no crash barriers, which save lives.