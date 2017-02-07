Tuesday , February 7 2017
Home / Elections / BJP president Amit Shah’s Rally is a Flop Show
bjp president

BJP president Amit Shah’s Rally is a Flop Show

ISIRA YAPA 10 hours ago Elections, State Leave a comment 4 Views

The election of Uttarakhand has set to february 15th and all the candidates are fighting with each other for votes,

 

The Congress has termed the rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah a “flop show” while citing it as a sign of the organisational deteriorated purportedly in the BJP in Uttarakhand. Various party leaders of the Congress cited the limited number of people on the occasion, adding that thin public attendance was a sign of the anger in honest people who now think that their access to their own money has been restricted, said Congress leaders.

About ISIRA YAPA

Check Also

56990497

‘Sankalp Patra’, Congress manifesto promises reverse migration in Uttarakhand.

DEHRADUN:  On Sunday the Congress in Uttarakhand released a manifesto promises to arrest and reverse the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved