BJP president Amit Shah’s Rally is a Flop Show

The election of Uttarakhand has set to february 15th and all the candidates are fighting with each other for votes,

The Congress has termed the rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah a “flop show” while citing it as a sign of the organisational deteriorated purportedly in the BJP in Uttarakhand. Various party leaders of the Congress cited the limited number of people on the occasion, adding that thin public attendance was a sign of the anger in honest people who now think that their access to their own money has been restricted, said Congress leaders.