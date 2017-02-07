Group of teenagers developing a vacuum cleaning system for train coaches.

NEW DELHI: A group of eight Mumbai teenagers has developed a vacuum cleaning system for train coaches, which impressed top officials struggling to keep bogies and premises clean and even attracted the attention of railway minister Suresh Prabhu.

The student aged between 12 and 14 ears of Class 6 to class 8- five of them US citizens-visited Vadodara and Mumbai stations to study the garbage disposal in train coaches and came out with the cleaning system.

The garbage then will be sucked in with a vacuum system and get collected in trash chamber under the coach. There will be three trash collection chambers under one coach. The students estimated that each passenger will generate five litres of trash.

The students from Juhu and Andheri working under Robotics club on Monday demonstrated their work to railways officials from environment and house-keeping directorate and mechanical (coaching) directorate.

The officials have found the system a “working model” and asked RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation) to look into the design which has already won first prize at IIT, Mumbai’s TechFest. “The model primarily looked feasible,” said a senior railway official, adding that the students were also impressed with the prompt response by the minister.