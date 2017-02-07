Main suspect of Kanpur train derailment arrested

Shamsul Huda, the alleged Dubai-based mastermind behind an alleged ISI-backed plot to cause train accidents in India by planting improvised explosive device (IEDs) on the railway tracks, has been arrested in Nepal. The Kanpur train derailment incident is a saddening story for the country.



Huda was arrested by the Nepalese police after he was deported from Dubai. Confirming the arrest, a senior National Investigation Agency official on Tuesday described Huda’s arrest as a big breakthrough in its investigation into three cases handed over to it recently. Another case is failed attempt to detonate an IED on the tracks in East Champaran as well as the suspected sabotage angle behind Indore-Patna Express train accident in Kanpur and the Koneru train accident.

“Nepal police will also closely coordinate with the Indian police for Hoda’s alleged involvement in criminal activities in India,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Pashupati Upadhyaya said.

NIA is already in touch with Nepalese authorities and will seek access to Huda for questioning.