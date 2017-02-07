Tuesday , February 7 2017
Modi become president because congress protected India’s democracy

ISIRA YAPA

After independence in 1947, Congress became  dominant political party in India as of 2015, in the 15 general elections since independence, it has won an outright majority on six occasions and has led the ruling coalition a further four times, heading the central government for 49 years. There have been seven Congress Prime Ministers, the first being Jawaharlal Nehru, and the most recent Manmohan Singh . The party’s social liberal platform is generally considered to be on the centre-left of Indian politics.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the Congress should be thanked for protecting democracy in the country because of which Narendra Modi, coming from a poor family, could become the Prime Minister of India.

During the course of Kharge’s around one hour-40 minutes long speech, members from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sparred with the Congress members several times, as Kharge launched an attack on the government.

“We protected the Constitution. If Modi came from a poor family and became the Prime Minister, the credit goes to the Congress, which kept democracy alive,” Kharge added.

He also gives his view and opinion about the demonetisation.

So many people died, at least the Prime Minister should have apologised to the people. You can apologise even now,” he said. Because most of the poor people are affected of demonetisation.

